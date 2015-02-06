Slipknot masks no gimmick - Taylor

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has slammed those who claim the band’s masks are just a gimmick.

And he’s underlined that it’s unlikely they’ll ever perform without their headgear.

The band are currently on the road in support of .5: The Gray Chapter, their first release since the death of bassist Paul Gray in 2010. They haven’t officially confirmed the names of their new bassist and drummer, and haven’t decided whether the pair will become permanent additions.

Taylor tells Linea Rock: “To everyone who thinks it’s just a gimmick – live in it and you tell me it’s a gimmick, you shitheads.”

He also says: “I don’t think you’ll ever see a Slipknot ‘unmasked’ tour. Everybody asks me that. It’s such a part of what we do and it helps us really embrace the music. I couldn’t see that happening.”

The band are enjoying a new height of popularity, leading the frontman to reflect: “There’s something about us that appeals to a lot of different people, because we don’t sugarcoat anything. We present reality the way it is – but we also try to put positivity in.

“We’re not just doom and gloom; it’s about picking people up off the ground and saying, ‘It can be alright. You have to let yourself know that.’

“You can change anything you want. There’s always going to be darkness in the world, but if you fight that darkness with light, maybe we can find some place that’s better for all of us.”

In December Taylor said: “For us, the masks always evolve and our look always evolves. We don’t feel that pressure to take them off because we allow ourselves to roll with the times and to change with the albums. So even though I think we could, I don’t think we will.”

Slipknot – who last week release a live video for their track Custer – have confirmed a US summer tour with Lamb Of God, Bullet For My Valentine and Motionless In White.