Slash, Nikki Sixx appear in Duff McKagan movie clip

Slash and Nikki Sixx are seen discussing Guns N’ Roses’ 1987 support tour with Motley Crue in a clip from Duff McKagan’s documentary.

It’s So Easy And Other Lies is based on parts of a solo show recorded by McKagan in 2013, with animated sequences and exclusive interviews. It’s to be screened in cinemas on May 26 with a DVD release to follow.

In the clip Slash says: “There was two hellraising bands from Los Angeles. One had been successful for a while and one was on the way up, but we were from the same gritty street environment. And we knew each other, so it was cool.”

McKagan is heard discussing his band’s first chart success in 1988 – and his memory of being presented with a cake by record label bosses.

The reunited Guns N’ Roses recently announced Alice In Chains and Lenny Kravitz as support acts for parts of their upcoming North American tour.

