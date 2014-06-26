Slash knew Myles was right man from day one

Slash recalls being blown away by Myles Kennedy’s voice, versatility and attitude the first time they met.

The guitar icon releases the second album with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators – World On Fire – on Monday, September 15. The relationship started when Slash was writing his 2010 self-titled solo album and asked the Alter Bridge frontman to sing one of the tracks, called Starlight.

Slash tells Rocksverige: “I had never met him before, I had just heard about him. I didn’t even know what he sang like. I asked him to sing a song on my solo record with all the different singers, and he was fucking great. Then we met, he came to LA and we recorded the studio version of Starlight.

“I just really liked him, he’s very laid back and cool. At that point I asked him if he wanted to do a tour with me to support that album. I guess it was obvious to me somehow that he could sing the bulk of the material from that solo record and it was just a gut feeling he could sing all the Guns ‘N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver and Snakepit stuff, which is a tall order.”

On the new record, Slash says fans will enjoy the range of styles on offer – but promises hard rock will remain the staple. He says: “It is diverse, I hate to just write and stay in one vein. It is primarily all hard rock just with little different rhythmic twists.”

In the rest of the interview, Slash talks about the album artwork and the recording process