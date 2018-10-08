Slash: I was sceptical about Axl’s AC/DC stint

Slash has spoken about Axl Rose’s stint with AC/DC.

The Guns N’ Roses frontman was brought into the fold after vocalist Brian Johnson was forced to bow out of the band in March 2016 or face “total hearing loss.”

Rose subsequently toured with AC/DC on their Rock Or Bust live shows, and, asked by the Los Angeles Times if he could think of another dream guest star pairing, Slash says (via Blabbermouth): “I can't think of anything off the top of my head.

“The Axl-doing-AC/DC thing. I went and checked that out and it was awesome. I was probably as sceptical as anybody because of the iconic status of the band, and he pulled it off and it was great.

“I’m probably a little bit more intimidated about the idea of having to fill someone's shoes – someone I look up to or had a big influence on me.

“If I was going to get that phone call, I'd want to do it in a band that no one would expect me to be in.”

Slash recently told Classic Rock that Guns N’ Roses had plenty of ideas for a possible new album and said: “Everybody thinks it’s a good idea, and everybody would like to do it.”

Meanwhile, in August, estranged AC/DC members Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd were pictured together by the Ear Of Newt website outside Vancouver’s Warehouse Studios with the band’s longtime engineer and mixer Mike Fraser, sparking rumours that AC/DC could be recording a new album.

There’s been no official statement from the band.

Last month, Slash ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators released their new studio album Living The Dream.