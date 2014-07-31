Trending

Slash: Iommi deserves medal

By Louder  

Guitarist hails Black Sabbath icon ahead of awards bash

null

Slash has described Tony Iommi as the "pride of Birmingham" as the Sabbath guitarist prepares to be honoured by his home city.

Iommi has been nominated for a Pride Of Birmingham Award, an event which celebrates the city’s most inspiring and courageous people, and will receive his medal on September 26.

Sabbath fan Slash tells the Birmingham Mail: “Tony is one of those guys who inspires everyone. I was brought up on Black Sabbath and he is one of the best rock and roll guitarists out there. As a fellow player I can really appreciate all the nuances of his technique — he is one hell of a guitar player.

“This is the man who invented heavy metal in Birmingham and created Sabbath, a brand nobody can touch. Everyone you meet in rock circles will tell you they were inspired by Black Sabbath and the band’s influence is immeasurable.

“Tony is a great guy and we’ve met on a number of occasions. There’s just no stopping him. He comes down with lymphoma and what does he do? Reform Sabbath and do a world tour.

“He really is the pride of Birmingham and he deserves a fucking medal.”

Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver hero Slash was raised not too far from Birmingham, in Stoke.

Slash With Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators release World On Fire on Monday, September 15, as a special fan pack edition exclusively through Classic Rock magazine.

See more Louder news