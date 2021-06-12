Skunk Anansie’s Skin awarded OBE in the Queen’s 2021 Birthday Honours list

Skunk Anansie vocalist Skin has received an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) award from The Queen in the 2021 Birthday Honours list.

Credited as a singer, songwriter and author, and honoured under her real name, Deborah Ann Dyer, Skin’s award recognises here ‘Services to Music’.

The honour caps off a remarkable few years for the 53-year-old vocalist, during which she released her autobiography, 2020’s It Takes Blood And Guts, picked up an Inspirational Artist Award at the 2018 Music Week Awards and appeared as ‘Duck’ on the ITV entertainment show The Masked Singer.

“The face you make when you get an OBE!!” Skin wrote on Instagram, acknowledging the honour. “Not bad for an skinny black girl from Brixton who fell in love with Rock & Roll!!”

A post shared by sᴋɪɴ_sᴋᴜɴᴋᴀɴᴀɴsɪᴇ (@skin_skunkanansie) A photo posted by on

“The Queen’s Birthday Honours allow us to pay tribute to all those who have gone above and beyond in their service to this country,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared in a statement.

“Throughout the pandemic we have seen countless examples of every day heroes. From those using their expertise to help develop life-saving vaccines, which are now being rolled out successfully to all parts of the UK, to the people who have given time and energy to care for their communities.”