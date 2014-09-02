Skid Row: It’s not about the money

Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan says the group have been offered money to reunite with former frontman Sebastian Bach.

But the bassist insists doing so would prove they are only in it for the money, something he says isn’t the case.

He tells Classic Rock Revisited: “It’s not as much as people would think, but we’ve been offered money to do it. I think us not doing it kind of says that it’s not about the money.

“I’m not patting myself on the back, but with our past success, I have plenty of money. I am more about being happy at what I do.”

Earlier this year, Bach compared his relationship with Bolan to that of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and accused his former band members of being “allergic to cash” at their refusal to reunite.

Bolan adds: “As far as everyone pointing the finger at me, that came from one person. If they wanted to do it, then I’m sure I would have heard about it by now.

“Certain people say certain things and you’ve just got to sit back and laugh.”

Skid Row mainman Dave “Snake” Sabo recently said he had no interest getting together with Bach again, insisting he was happy with frontman Johnny Solinger.

Bolan also reveals that releasing EPs rather than full-length albums keeps the material fresh. Their last record was this year’s Rise Of The Damnation Army, the second of three planned United World Rebellion EP releases.

He continues: “It takes a lot of the pressure off. Instead of writing 30 songs then choosing 10 and riding on that for two years, we write 10 and pick five. We are going to do three chapters for United World Rebellion. In today’s world of information overload, it keeps things fresh. It keeps it fun as we are out there pushing new records and we all stay very involved.”

Skid Row come to the UK for 10 dates in October

Tour dates

Oct 17: Bristol Bierkeller

Oct 18: Cambridge Junction

Oct 19: Hull The Welly Club

Oct 20: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Oct 22: Bournemouth The Old Fire Station

Oct 23: Stourbridge River Rooms

Oct 24: Wakefield Warehouse 23

Oct 25: Buckley Tivoli

Oct 26: Nuneaton Queen’s Hall

Oct 28: London The Underworld