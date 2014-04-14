Bach doesn't need Bolan as a friend..

Sebastian Bach believes he and Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan could make great music together any time – even though it's unlikely they'll ever be friends again.

And he’s compared their relationship to the one between the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to prove his point.

Skid Row, who have been fronted by Johnny Solinger for 14 years, have frequently shouted down the idea of a reunion with Bach. The former frontman has suggested only one member is blocking the move, with speculation suggesting it’s the bassist.

Bach tells RockRevolt: “Rachel Bolan doesn’t like me – but I would work with him any time, because the result of that dynamic is really good music.

“Nothing good comes easy. When I read interviews with my old band and they say, ‘We get along great with our new singer – we have barbecues and drink tequila together,’ You know what? I don’t give a fuck about barbecues.

“You don’t hear Mick Jagger saying he loves working with Keith Richards and that they have barbecues together. You hear Mick saying that he hates working with Richards.

“I don’t think you have to be best friends with everybody to work with them.”

Bach’s most recent outburst against his former colleagues came when he accused them of being “allergic to cash” in regard to a classic lineup reunion.

He returns to the UK in July to support his latest solo album Give ‘Em Hell, released next week:

Jul 05: Sonisphere

Jul 07: Manchester Academy

Jul 08: Wolverhampton Civic

Jul 09: London O2 Academy Islington

