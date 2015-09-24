Singleton, Earle among Blues Blast nominees

Jarekus Singleton, Royal Southern Brotherhood and Steve Earle & The Dukes are among the acts nominated for prizes at this weekend’s Blues Blast Music Awards.

The ceremony takes place at the Fluid Events Center in Champaign, Illinois, on September 25 (Friday). Twelve prizes are up for grabs and voting closed last week in advance of the event.

Ghost Town Blues Band, Altered Five, Markey Blue and Missy Anderson are among the acts who will be performing live on Friday.

Singleton is nominated in the Contemporary Blues Album, Rock Blues Album – where he’s up against Royal Southern Brotherhood – and the Sean Costello Rising Star Award categories. Steve Earle & The Dukes are in line for the Acoustic Blues Album.

The Female Blues Artist category will be contested by Anderson, Gaye Adegbalola, Alexis P Suter, Debbie Davies, Janiva Magness and Marcia Ball.

Blues Blast organisers say: “In 2015, 65 of the globe’s top blues artists were nominated by a group of blues music industry professionals including music critics, journalists, festival promoters, music venue managers, producers, musicians and other blues music industry leaders. After nominations, fans from all across the globe voted for their favourite artists and the votes have now been tallied.”