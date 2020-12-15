Sharon Osbourne tests positive for the coronavirus

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she's tested positive for the coronavirus.

Osbourne, manager and wife of former Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, made the announcement on social media, saying, "I wanted to share I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy, (who has tested negative) while The Talk [US television show co-hosted by Osbourne] is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

In September, concerns over the spread of COVID-19 forced Sharon Osborne into quarantine, after her three-year-old granddaughter Minnie tested positive for the virus.

“I don't have it,” Osbourne reassured viewers of The Talk at the time. “I keep testing negative, but you have to be safe."

Giving his own thoughts on the pandemic on Apple Music recently, Ozzy suggested that it might be 2022 before he returns to the road. “I don't think it's going to get ship shape until the end of next year,” he predicted.

Ozzy also insisted that, despite his desire to return to the road, he wouldn’t be volunteering to be one of the first people to try out any new untested vaccines.

“I'm not going to be number one on that fucking new vaccine,” he stated. “I don't want to be the first one to wake up with a set of fucking antlers in the morning!”