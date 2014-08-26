Sepultura drop teaser for Rio DVD

To mark their 30-year career, thrash veterans Sepultura will release a live recording in September.

And they’ve lifted a video of the track Territory, which can be seen below.

Sepultura And Les Tambours Du Bronx: Metal Veins – Alive At Rock In Rio, features the French industrial percussion group and was recorded last year during the band’s main stage appearance at the Brazilian festival.

Metal Veins – Alive At Rock In Rio will launch on September 14 on CD, DVD and Blu-ray.

Tracklist