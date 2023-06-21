Watch Sebastian Bach sing Mötley Crüe and The Eagles with Yächtly Crëw

Sebastian Bach has appeared onstage with novelty yacht rock covers band Yächtly Crëw, performing a snippet of Mötley Crüe's Shout At The Devil before fronting a fully-realised version of the Eagles classic Hotel California.

The former Skid Row man appeared with the nautically-attired outfit during a show at KAOS at The Palms in Las Vegas last week, and kicked off his cameo by professing his love those smooth sounds. "I love this music," he proclaimed, "because this is the music my mum and dad played in my car when I was a little kid."

Bach then broke with the script, leading the audience in a chant of "Crüe! Crüe!" (or "Crëw! Crëw!") before launching into an a capella version of Shout At The Devil. He nails it, conjuring up a convincing replica of Vince Neil's original vocal, before the band launch into Hotel California.

Bach went on to thank the band in a post on YouTube, saying, "We had an amazing time with Yächtly Crëw. I apologise I didn't get the words perfectly correct but I had no idea I was going to be singing with these guys they just asked me out of the crowd and we did our best! Everyone present had a lot of fun and that is what counts thanks to Yächtley Crëw for the hospitality give me a heads up next time I love this music!"

The singer finished with a series of hashtags, in an apparent dig at Mötley Crüe man Vince Neil, currently at the centre of a controversy surrounding his alleged use of backing tapes.

"#NoTapes," wrote Bach, before adding "#NoFakes #AllReal #AlltheTime."

Yächty Crëw, who describe themselves as the "titans of soft rock", signed a deal with Jimmy Buffet's Mailboat Records late last year, and hope to release an album in the near future.

"While other companies expressed great interest, we knew Mailboat would be our new home!," said the band. "We couldn't be more excited to join forces with Jimmy Buffett's Mailboat Records and the entire family of Mailboat artists!"