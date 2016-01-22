Sebastian Bach sells house hit by Hurricane Irene

Sebastian Bach’s New Jersey home that was all but destroyed by 2011’s Hurricane Irene has sold for roughly half its guide price.

According to Zillow, the former Skid Row frontman’s home in Lincroft – which once featured on an episode of MTV’s Cribs – has sold for $272,500, despite an estimate price of $497,251. The sale price is also $85,000 less than Bach paid for it 25 years ago.

Zillow’s listing reads: “Great Location. Surrounded by equestrian farms. Perfect opportunity to totally rehab this home in this highly sought after section of Lincroft.”

Bach moved to Los Angeles recently, telling NJ Advance Media: “To me, New Jersey is Skid Row. We came from there. We are New Jersey. So without Skid Row, I can’t be in New Jersey.”

During the hurricane, the home was knocked from its foundations when an adjacent reservoir overflowed. He lost a number of irreplaceable items such as Skid Row master tapes.

He put the house on the market in 2012 and was initially asking $669,000 for it.

Bach said this month that he wants to reconcile with Skid Row, who split with latest singer Tony Harnell in December.