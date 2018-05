Inverness alt. rock quintet Schnarff Schnarff are set to release their debut album The evil that we do... on September 9 via Black Dug Records, and you can hear a first preview of the album right here on TeamRock.

Produced by Paul Savage (Mogwai, The Twilight Sad, We Were Promised Jetpacks), The evil that we do… finds the band drawing upon influences from grunge and metal, through to pop-punk and emo.

Check out the bruising Cadavers below.

