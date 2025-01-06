A long-awaited statue of Irish guitar legend Rory Gallagher has been unveiled outside Ulster Hall in Belfast, and fans have taken to social media to express their discontent.

The statue, which was unveiled by Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray, was designed by Anto Brennan, Jessica Checkley and David O’Brien of Bronze Art Ireland. The pose was based on a 1972 Melody Maker cover photo that pictured Gallagher onstage at the Hall. Above the headline "Rory Rocks Belfast!", the guitarist was shown with his arms aloft, sporting a Fender Telecaster.

Despite the accuracy of the statue's pose, fans have been quick to criticise the choice of guitar, as Gallagher was much more commonly associated with the Stratocaster. More unexpectedly, the statue has also been criticised for appearing feminine.

"What's a chick with a Telecaster got to do with Rory Gallagher?" asks one user.

"It looks like Kim Deal with Bruce Springsteen's guitar," proclaims a second.

"As a Rory fan and I met him back in the Day, that is bloody awful! Looks more like Madonna," writes a third.

"Rory Gallagher look like Cher," says a fourth.

Meanwhile, fellow Irish musician Thomas Walsh posts, "Ireland has unveiled its latest statue celebrating the life and career of one of our most beloved rock icons - KT Tunstall."

The statue can be seen below, in a thumbnail from a video covering the ceremony uploaded to the Historic Ulster YouTube channel, and on Walsh's post.

Gallagher died in 1995 at the age of 47, and a plaque in his memory was installed at the Ulster Hall during a special tribute concert in 2007. Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee gave the statue the green light in 2016.