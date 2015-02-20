Rock Goddess return to stage after 30 years

Rock Goddess have announced their first UK live date in 30 years will take place in London in May.

The NWOBHM outfit featuring sisters Julie and Jody Turner and bassist Tracey Lamb reunited in 2013 and will launch their fourth album tentatively titled Unfinished Business later this year.

It will be their first since 1987’s Young And Free and they’ve announced they’ll take to the stage at London’s O2 Academy Inslington on May 14.

Tickets for the gig are now on sale via ticketweb.co.uk and stereoboard.com.

The band formed in 1977 and released their self-titled debut album in 1983. After a lineup shuffle, they issued second album Hell Hath No Fury later the same year and toured with bands including Iron Maiden, Y&T and Def Leppard. They split following their third studio outing Young And Free, which was only released in France.

The original lineup is now back together and along with the London show, they’ll appear at festivals across Europe this summer including the Sweden Rock festival which also features Motley Crue and Judas Priest.