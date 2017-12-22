Rob Reed And Tom Newman Prog Up Surprise Version Of Dr. Who Theme

Something’s been brewing down in Wales this Christmas…

Robert Reed (Magenta/Sanctuary) and legendary Tubular Bells producer Tom Newman have teamed up with the equally legendary recorder playing Les Penning (best known for Christmas hits InDulci Jubilo and Portsmouth) to create an amazing, re working of the Doctor Who theme.

With the final appearance by Peter Capaldi in the Christmas Day episode of the legendary TV show in mind, they have rustled up Christmas flavoured teaser for the single, which is planned for a release very early 2018 with full details to be announced shortly.

Rob tells Prog: “Tom and I put the track together for fun a few weeks ago, but it just turned out so well that everybody that has heard it has nagged us to release it. We can’t wait for everybody to hear it !”