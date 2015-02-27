Road Trippin': Sonata Arctica

What inspired you to re-record your debut album Ecliptica, and then to revisit it in its entirety for your tour?

Henrik Klingenberg [keyboards]: “We were first approached by our Japanese label about re-recording Ecliptica and after some serious discussions we decided to do it, as sort of a tribute to how this band got started. Having done that, we toyed with the idea about doing the whole album live and finally, when booking the shows for 2015, we found the possibility to schedule a tour around this concept. I think it’s gonna be a fun challenge for the band – and it’s only appropriate that the first time we ever play an album front to back, it’s our debut. Let’s see how this turns out! It will be a special tour, that’s for sure.”

What can we expect from the live Sonata Arctica show this time round?

“As promised, we’ll focus on playing the Ecliptica album and, of course, round up the set with assorted hits – and misses! – from our catalogue.”

How would you describe your relationship with fans in the UK?

“I think we get along well and the reception has always been good in the UK. Unfortunately we haven’t had the possibility to play over there as much as we would like to, but maybe that will change in the future. We’re really happy that we get to bring this Ecliptica tour over and meet our UK fans once again.”

What are your most and least favourite things about touring?

“The least favourite thing is easy to pick since I have a family, so being away from home and your loved ones is the thing that I’ll probably never get used to. However, it’s my choice to do this so even though it sucks at times, you just have to power through it. It helps a lot that most of the other guys also have kids back home so I’m not alone with this dilemma… Apart from the shows, which are the best part of touring, I really enjoy going to new cities and countries, although I would prefer a teleporter instead of airports and planes!”/o:p

SONATA ARCTICA PLAY LONDON 02 ISLINGTON ACADEMY ON MAY 1 WITH FREEDOM CALL