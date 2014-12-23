Rival Sons reveal their 2014 highlights

Rival Sons’ Jay Buchanan and Scott Holiday spoke to TeamRock at their recent London show. They revealed how 2014 has been for the band, what it was like to perform at the Classic Rock Awards, and about their plans for Christmas.

“Everybody gets together up in the woods in a house that my father and I built,” says Buchanan. “It used to be two miles back on a dirt road, but they ended up paving it. We’re people who enjoy spending time together, so we jam. The whole family are musicians, so we’ll set up the drum kit and the amplifiers and the guitars and the upright bass, and everyone joins in, and we’ll jam for hours.”