Former Deep Purple man Ritchie Blackmore has given his official verdict on Taylor Swift and – perhaps unsurprisingly – it turns out he's not a big fan.

Blackmore made the revelation during the latest episode of Tales From The Tavern, the ongoing YouTube series in which he talks about his life and offers thoughts on a wide range of subjects.

"When the family all get into the truck and we go on a bit of a holiday – which probably is like 20 miles down the road cuz I don't like to travel – all I hear is Taylor Swift or something," says the Man In Black. "I find it hard to relate to that, but it's not wrong, it's the new generation wanting to hear that. That's probably as great to them as The Beatles and Cream and Jimi Hendrix was to me.

"So I can't really complain, but I do like to complain, and I will complain, and I think the crap that they're playing on the radio today is bloody awful."

Blackmore was more effusive when asked about his passion for music, saying that he retains his enthusiasm by listening to recordings of songs composed in the 15th and 16th centuries, before moving on to more modern sounds.

"I don't listen to rock'n'roll so much anymore," says Blackmore. "I listen to the old rock from the 50s when it was fresh. Elvis Presley, Scotty Moore's playing, James Burton with Ricky Nelson, the Everly Brothers, love all that stuff, Buddy Holly being my favourite at the time, of course.

"I feel like an old Granddad, you know, complaining about the music they're playing on the radio at the moment. I feel that back in the 70s when Eric Clapton was playing Cream and that stuff it was thoughtful music. Eric of course started the whole thing.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There are so many types of music that I like, but very rarely do I hear it on the radio. I'd rather hear talk radio about who's the latest president and stuff like that kind of bores people to death. I don't hear good music from my point of view. It. might be good music, but it's not something I want to hear."

The 25th Anniversary Edition of Fires At Midnight, originally released by Blackmore's Night in 2001, came out in September. It's available to buy from Blackmore's web store.