Ringo Starr sets up charity auction

Ringo Starr is to auction items he and his wife Barbara Bach have accumulated over the years.

The sale is due to take place on December 3, 4 and 5 at Julien’s Auctions, Beverly Hills and a portion of proceeds will be donated to the couple’s charity the Lotus Foundation. The charity gives aid to good causes across the world, focusing on family and child welfare, addiction recovery and education.

Highlights from the lot include Starr’s own copy of The White Album (number 0000001) , a Ludwig Oyster Black Pearl kit used to record some of the Beatles early tracks, the custom-built Jumbo Silver Sparkle set used in 1967 film Hello, Goodbye, stage-worn outfits, his Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame jacket, along with watches and jewellery.

Also included are instruments gifted to the drummer by bandmates and friends, including one of George Harrison’s Gretsch guitars, John Lennon’s Beatle Backer and a Gibson Les Paul given to Starr by Marc Bolan.

To register for the sale, visit the Julien’s Auction website.