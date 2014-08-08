Rick Wakeman to headline HRH Prog 3

Rick Wakeman has been confirmed as headline act for HRH Prog 3, which takes place on the weekend of March 19-22 next year at Pwllheli in North Wales.

Also added to the bill are Magenta, Knifeworld, Landskap, Agent, Kitten Pyramid and The Osiris, with more to be named in due course.

Steeleye Span, Mostly Autumn, The Enid, The Reasoning and others have already been confirmed for the third edition of the Prog-sponsored event. Former Dr Who and the The Hobbit star Sylvester McCoy will also make an appearance.

But accommodation is running out for the event – so fast action is recommended. Find out more at www.hrhprog.com or call 08711 110034.

