“If you play around while you are Henry VIII’s wife, you know that you’re going to be separated from your body, head-wise.” Prog legend Rick Wakeman has finally revealed which of King Henry VIII's six wives is his personal favourite

By
( )
published

In 1973, Rick Wakeman released The Six Wives of Henry VIII as his second studio album. Now, 51 years on, he's revealed which wife is his favourite

Rick Wakeman
(Image credit:  Andrew Putler/Redferns)

Even the most dedicated of music fans can sometimes have blind spots in their knowledge. So here's a question for you all: which of Henry VIII's six wives do you imagine might be prog legend Rick Wakeman's favourite?

We're fully aware that this is unlikely to have been a question that's ever kept you awake at night, but now that we've raised the matter, you want to know, right? Of course you do.

Respect and big thanks here are due to Vulture writer Jordan Hoffman who broached the subject with the 75-year-old English musician during a recent interview, published on the website yesterday. The relevance, obviously, being that Wakeman's second album, released in January 1973, was a concept album based around - you've guessed it - The Six Wives of Henry VIII.

And the answer?

“Catherine Howard,” Wakeman declares, selecting the fifth of the monarch's six spouses, married to Henry VIII from July 28 1540 to 13 February 13, 1542. “In Tudor times, they didn’t keep good records. Certainly the death records of Henry’s wives are known — he did chop three of their heads off — but births are muddled.

“It’s suggested that Catherine may have only been 18 when he killed her. And she was a fun time. I tried to make the piece I wrote about her fun when I recorded it. She must have known what was going to happen, because if you play around while you are Henry’s wife, you know that you’re going to be separated from your body, head-wise.”

Warming to the theme, Wakeman continues, “I also admire Anne Boleyn, because when Henry put her in the tower, she knew she hadn’t done anything wrong. She had tried everything she could to be a good wife to Henry, and it was just the fact that he’d found somebody else. It was a great shame, really, because she was the one wife that really had a lot of dignity.”

We hope that this has resolved the matter to everyone's satisfaction. Thank you for reading.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.