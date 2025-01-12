"Starr's semi-spoken, shoulder-shrugging vocals sit well with these jaunty but wry earworms": Ringo Starr sets sail for unchartered waters on languid country album Look Up

Beatle goes country

By
( )
published
Ringo Starr: Look Up cover art
(Image: © Lost Highway)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Now 84, Ringo Starr seems to have been slowing down for decades. Yet, when he does push the boat out, he invariably sets sail for unchartered waters.

Look Up finds him produced by hipster T.Bone Burnett, who wrote or co-wrote nine of these 11 songs. It’s a languid affair and Starr’s semi-spoken, shoulder-shrugging vocals sit well with these jaunty but wry earworms.

Ringo Starr - Look Up (Official Music Video) - YouTube Ringo Starr - Look Up (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

An erstwhile Beatle has nothing to prove of course, but Burnett seems to understand him like no producer since Richard Perry helmed Starr’s mid-‘70s solo peak.

So whether it’s a man who often seems to have too much time on his hands pontificating upon that very topic on the post-breakup tune Time On My Hands or raising a cheery middle finger to Beatles obsessives when he archly notes “I don’t live in the past” on I Live For Your Love, he’s in his comfort zone, while quietly making almost as much mischief as the Beatles’ resident jester once did. And his autobiographical lyric on the Allison Krauss duet Thankful shows he’s not without self-awareness.

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.