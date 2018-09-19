Ray Luzier clarifies Korn release date comments

Korn drummer Ray Luzier has moved to clarify comments he made recently regarding the release date of the next Korn album.

In an interview with Sabian Cymbals during the band's Follow The Leader 20th anniversary shows, Luzier gave an update on the status of the follow-up to 2016 album The Serenity Of Suffering.

He reported that the as-yet-untitled record would arrive in March, adding: “We’re heavily working on the new Korn record right now and I start tracking drums for it when I get home to Nashville – we’re just about done with the demo stages.”

However, in a new post on his Twitter page, the drummer has stepped back from committing to a firm launch date.

Luzier says: “Tracking madness! By the way, disregard what I said in the Sabian interview – there’s no release date yet, kids!”

Speaking previously about the early material, frontman Jonathan Davis told Metal Hammer: “I’m more impressed on these than I was with The Serenity Of Suffering."