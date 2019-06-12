Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury could have made a cameo in Rocketman

Director Dexter Fletcher says he briefly considered introducing Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury into a scene in Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Fletcher took over the director’s chair close to the end of production on Bohemian Rhapsody – replacing Bryan Singer who was fired from the set in December 2017.

Fletcher, who also directed Rocketman, was asked by Gay Star News if he was ever tempted to invite Malek on to the set for a cameo.

Fletcher replies: “There was an idea I had one point, where Elton’s in a restaurant with his mother. I thought John Reid and Freddie could be at another table and they wave at each other!

“That would have been amazing, but it didn’t come to pass. It would have been a little too knowing… I’m not looking to set out to make a cinematic universe!”

Bohemian Rhapsody as gone on to take an estimated $1 billion at the global box office, while Rocketman premiered at the end of May.

It took $25 million in its first week in the US and an additional $19.2m across 40 markets in its first week. The film launched in the UK a week before other markets and its total now stands at $56m – surpassing the $40m used to create the movie.