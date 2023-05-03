Rage Against The Machine on "surprising" Rock and Roll Hall of Fame success

Rage Against The Machine have admitted they are "surprised" to be confirmed as 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

It was confirmed today that Rage will be inducted into the Rock Hall on November 3, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. They'll be inducted at the fifth time of asking, having been nominated on four previous occasions.

They'll be joined as 2023 inductees by Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners and George Michael.

Rage have today admitted they were surprised to finally get the nod. And the politically-charged band thanked the Rock Hall for recognising their music as well as their mussion.

In a statement, singer Zack De La Rocha, guitarist Tom Morello, drummer Brad Wilk and bassist Tim Commerford, say: "It is a surprising trajectory for us to be welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"In 1991 four people in Los Angeles formed a musical group to stand where sound and solidarity intersect. We called ourselves Rage Against The Machine. A band who is as well known for our albums as we are for our fierce opposition to the US war machine, white supremacy and exploitation.

"A band whose songs drove alternative radio to new heights while right wing media companies tried to purge every song we ever wrote from the airwaves. A band who wrote rebel songs in an abandoned, industrial warehouse in the valley that would later dethrone Simon Cowell's 'X Factor' pop monopoly to occupy the number 1 spot on the UK charts and have the most downloaded song in UK history.

"A band who funded and organized delegations to stand with Mexican rebel Zapatista communities to expose the Mexican government's war on indigenous people. A band whose experimentation in fusing punk, rock and hip hop became a genre of its own.

"A band who shut down the NY Stock Exchange for the first time in its history. A band who was targeted by police organizations who attempted to ban us from sold out arenas for raising our voices to free Mumia Abu Jamal, Leonard Peltier and other political prisoners.

"A band who sued the US State Department for their fascist practice of using our music to torture innocent men in Guantanamo Bay.

"Many thanks to the Hall of Fame for recognizing the music and the mission of Rage Against The Machine. We are grateful to all of the passionate fans, the many talented co-conspirators we've worked with and all the activists, organisers, rebels and revolutionaries past, present and future who have inspired our art."

Artists are eligible to enter the Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first single. Artists who were nominated for 2023 but missed out include Iron Maiden, The White Stripes, Soundgarden and Joy Division/New Order.