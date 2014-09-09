Philip Selway ends in Tears

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has released a stream of his solo track It Will End In Tears.

It’s taken from Weatherhouse, his 10-track second album, due via Bella Union on October 6. He’s described it as “generally darker and fuller” than 2010’s Familial.

Selway recently said: “From the outset we wanted the album to be the three of us, and we covered a lot of instruments between us. Different musicians stretch you; I felt stretched on Weatherhouse, but very enjoyably so.”

Radiohead are planning to start work on a new album in the coming weeks – although guitarist Jonny Greenwood says they won’t be forced to set an early completion date.

Weatherhouse tracklist