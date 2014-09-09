Trending

Philip Selway ends in Tears

Hear track from Radiohead drummer’s solo album Weatherhouse

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has released a stream of his solo track It Will End In Tears.

It’s taken from Weatherhouse, his 10-track second album, due via Bella Union on October 6. He’s described it as “generally darker and fuller” than 2010’s Familial.

Selway recently said: “From the outset we wanted the album to be the three of us, and we covered a lot of instruments between us. Different musicians stretch you; I felt stretched on Weatherhouse, but very enjoyably so.”

Radiohead are planning to start work on a new album in the coming weeks – although guitarist Jonny Greenwood says they won’t be forced to set an early completion date.

Weatherhouse tracklist

  1. Coming Up For Air

  2. Around Again

  3. Let It Go

  4. Miles Away

  5. Ghosts

  6. It Will End In Tears

  7. Don’t Go Now

  8. Drawn To The Light

  9. Waiting For A Sign

  10. Turning It Inside Out

