Philip Selway ends in Tears

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has released a stream of his solo track It Will End In Tears.
It’s taken from Weatherhouse, his 10-track second album, due via Bella Union on October 6. He’s described it as “generally darker and fuller” than 2010’s Familial.
Selway recently said: “From the outset we wanted the album to be the three of us, and we covered a lot of instruments between us. Different musicians stretch you; I felt stretched on Weatherhouse, but very enjoyably so.”
Radiohead are planning to start work on a new album in the coming weeks – although guitarist Jonny Greenwood says they won’t be forced to set an early completion date.
Weatherhouse tracklist
Coming Up For Air
Around Again
Let It Go
Miles Away
Ghosts
It Will End In Tears
Don’t Go Now
Drawn To The Light
Waiting For A Sign
Turning It Inside Out