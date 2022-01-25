Queen’s Brian May helps reunite English schoolboy with his lost guitar

Queen guitarist Brian May has helped reunite an 8-year-old schoolboy with his lost guitar, via social media.

The feel-good story began when West End musical star Mazz Murray, who’s currently starring as ’Donna’ in ABBA musical Mamma Mia!, found a guitar in its case outside a London Underground station and copied May into a social media post to help reunite the instrument with its owner, to spare the unfortunate child getting “royally bollocked.”

A post shared by Mazz Murray (@mazzmurray) A photo posted by on

May then took up the quest, posting about the lost guitar on Instagram, and writing “We’d like to reunite this with its owner…”

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) A photo posted by on

The appeal was spotted by Christopher Ravie at Alhambra Guitars, who contacted his London supplier, and suggested that the shop manager keep an eye out for a customer seeking to purchase a replacement guitar. And when the parents of 8-year-old Emerson Liu Bancroft from Borehamwood contacted the shop for that exact reason, they were informed that the lost guitar had, in fact, been found, and were re-directed towards London’s Novello Theatre, where young Emerson was reunited with his instrument by Murray, with May watching on via a video call.

The guitar legend then posted about the story’s happy ending on Instagram, and everyone lived happily ever after.

The End.