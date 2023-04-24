Queen, The Beatles, The Who, ELO, David Bowie and Kate Bush appear on UK government-curated Coronation playlist

The Queen is dead, long live The King.

That's the message that the UK is sending out to its citizens, and a vaguely interested world, on May 6, with the Coronation of King Charles III at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Additionally, for reasons best known to themselves, the suits at The Department for Culture, Media and Sport have decided to dedicate some of their UK taxpayer-funded working hours to devising a Coronation playlist to soundtrack the bank holiday weekend celebrations, which is most helpful for those among us who traditionally spend bank holiday weekends in total silence, devoid of music, uninspired and listless.

What's that? Who's on said playlist? Patience dear reader, patience, but we won't be giving away too much when we tell you that Crass, Fuck Buttons, Howling Willie Cunt and Abörted Hitler Cöck do not feature.

Here's the list in full:



1. The Beatles - Come Together

2. Boney M - Daddy Cool

3. Coldplay - A Sky Full Of Stars

4. David Bowie - Let’s Dance

5. Ed Sheeran - Celestial

6. Elbow - One Day Like This

7. Electric Light Orchestra - Mr. Blue Sky

8. Ellie Goulding - Starry Eyed

9. Emeli Sandé - Starlight

10. George Ezra - Dance All Over Me

11. Grace Jones - Slave To The Rhythm – Hot Blooded Version

12. Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

13. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

14. Madness - Our House

15. Michael Bublé - It’s A Beautiful Day

16. Pet Shop Boys - All Over The World

17. Queen - We Are The Champions

18. Jeff Beck & Rod Stewart - People Get Ready

19. Sam Ryder - SPACE MAN

20. Spandau Ballet - Gold

21. Spice Girls - Say You’ll Be There

22. Take That - Shine

23. The Kinks - Waterloo Sunset

24. The Who - Love Reign O’er Me

25. Tom Jones - Green Green Grass Of Home

26. Years & Years - King

Apparently, The Proclaimers I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) was also on the playlist, but has now been removed due to the duo's “anti-monarchy views”. Presumably The Cure didn't make the cut for the same reason...