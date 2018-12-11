Queen classic Bohemian Rhapsody smashes streaming records

Queen’s 1975 track Bohemian Rhapsody has smashed two streaming records, as the band’s popularity continues to soar.

It’s been revealed that the song, which originally appeared on their fourth studio album A Night At The Opera, has been streamed 1.6 billion times, making it the most streamed song from the 20th century and the most streamed classic rock song of all time.

The figures have been gathered by Universal Music Group who have taken the numbers from across all major streaming services, which includes views of the iconic video.

Queen guitarist Brian May says: “So the river of rock music has metamorphosed into streams! Very happy that our music is still flowing to the max!”

Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, Sir Lucian Grainge, adds: “Bohemian Rhapsody is one the greatest songs by one of the greatest bands in history.

“We are so proud to represent Queen and are thrilled to see the song still inspiring new fans around the world more than four decades after its release.

“My congratulations to Queen and manager Jim Beach on an incredible achievement that is a testament to the enduring brilliance of Queen.”

Queen are riding the crest of a wave at the moment, with recently released film Bohemian Rhapsody now the biggest-selling music biopic of all time and last week it picked up a Grammy nomination for Best Motion Picture - Drama.

Actor Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury in the film, was also shortlisted for Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama.

Queen and Adam Lambert will head out on the Rhapsody tour across North America in July and August next year.

Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack

The official soundtrack to the Queen biopic features previously unreleased audio from Live Aid, new versions of old favourites and a selection of songs from the band’s back catalogue.View Deal

Queen and Adam Lambert Rhapsody tour 2019

Jul 10: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jul 12: Tacoma Dome, WA

Jul 14: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jul 16: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Jul 19: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Jul 23: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jul 24: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 27: Detroit Littles Caesars Arena, MI

Jul 28 Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Jul 30: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Jul 31: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 03: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 04: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 06: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 09: Chicago United Centre, IL

Aug 10: St paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 13: Columbus Nationwide Center, OH

Aug 15: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 17: Ft lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Aug 18: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Aug 20: New Orleans Smoothie King Centre, LA

Aug 22: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Aug 23: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC