Punk icons Fear confirm first ever UK show

Los Angeles punk icons Fear have announced their first ever UK gig.

The band – fronted by Lee Ving – formed in LA in 1977 but have never performed in the UK, with their debut show set for London’s O2 Academy in Islington on August 4.

Fear’s current lineup sees Ving joined by drummer Andrew Jamiez, bassist Paul Lerma and lead guitarist Dave Stark.

They’ll be joined at the London show by support acts JFA, Reagan Youth, Naked Aggression and Red Light Rebels.

Fear are also working on the follow-up to their latest album, 2000’s American Beer. It is expected to be released this year.

Tickets for the Islington gig are available now via TicketWeb.