Primordial, Ghold for Damnation 2015

Damnation organisers have announced the final batch of bands to appear at this year’s festival.

Irish metal outfit Primordial will headline the Terrorizer Stage at the event, which this year takes place over four stages at Leeds University Union on November 7.

Savage Messiah, C.R.O.W.N and Talons are also onboard, while Ghold, Ohhms, Undersmile, Tacoma Narrows Bridge Disaster complete the 27-band bill.

Primordial frontman Nemtheanga says: “We are delighted to return to Damnation Festival this year to headline the Terrorizer stage. Our last show there in 2012 was a great one and we look forward to more of the same this time around as we continue to support our Where Greater Men Have Fallen album.”

The final additions complete a lineup which includes At The Gates, High On Fire, Mono, Asphyx, Amenra, Solstafir, Altar Of Plagues, Maybeshewill, Black Tusk, The Ocean, Vreid, Keep of Kalessin, 40 Watt Sun, Oathbreaker and The Wounded Kings, The King Is Blind, Witchsorrow, Voices and a UK debut for Wiegedood.

Tickets for the 11th Damnation Festival are on sale now priced £36 from the official website.