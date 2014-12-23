Pretty Reckless explain acoustic trip to Hell

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen has explained why it’s so important to record an acoustic revamp of second album Going To Hell.

The follow-up to 2010 debut Light Me Up was released in March. Despite the final product, she insists any good song should be able to hold its own when played on acoustic guitar – and she hopes the stripped-down takes will reveal the building blocks of their songs.

Momsen tells Loudwire: “It starts on acoustic, then you bringing the band and see how it develops. It allows you to make a really good song that’s simple first, and expand upon it.

“I really want to show the audience how it started – what it was like before it turned into the record. We’re making it very simple; just giving the listener an inside look. It’s something you don’t get from an artist very often.”

Meanwhile, she’s continuing work on material for the third The Pretty Reckless album. “The older you get, the more experience you have,” she says. “When you take time to look back, you have a new perspective. I think that definitely comes out in the writing.”

The band, who recently completed a UK tour, will hit the road in the US with Nickelback in February.