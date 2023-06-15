The Pretenders hook up with Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood for new single I Think About You Daily

The Pretenders have released a new single, I Think About You Daily, which features a string arrangement by Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood, who also conducted the arrangement. The track comes from the band's upcoming 12th studio album Relentless, the follow-up to 2020's Hate For Sale, which is due for release on September 15.

“I met Jonny a couple of times, and we’re obviously big fans of him because he’s done some incredible music over the years," says Pretenders leader Chrissie Hynde. "I saw him at the Phantom Thread première where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. And we spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day. I was thrilled and very surprised.

"He also came down to see a Valve Bone Woe [2019 Chrissie Hynde studio album] show we were doing in the basement of a Pizza Express. So when the idea of getting strings on I Think About You Daily, he was first choice. Legend!”

“It was a genuine honour to score strings for Chrissie," adds Greenwood. "The arrangement wrote itself because of that voice. She’s one of the greatest singers in popular music, and her continuing passion for creation was an inspiring experience from first the email to the last note of the recording.”

Relentless was produced by David Wrench at Battery Studios in West London, and features what Hynde describes as “The Pretenders Collective”. In addition to Greenwood, the lineup of musicians includes James Walbourne (guitars), Kris Sonne (drums), Chris Hill (double bass), Dave Page (bass) and Carwyn Ellis (keyboards and guitars).

Earlier this month, Guns N' Roses announced that The Pretenders would be joining them for the North American leg of their 2023 global tour, with Carrie Underwood, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey also on the bill. Full Pretenders schedule below.

Jun 16: Vitoria-Gasteiz Azkena Festival, Spain

Jun 17: Tunbridge Wells Black Deer Festival, UK

Jun 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK*

Jun 30: London BST Hyde Park, UK*

Jul 03: Frankfurt Deutsch Bank Park, Germany*

Jul 05: Bern BERNEXPO, Switzerland*

Jul 08: Rome Circo Massimo, Italy*

Jul 11: Landgraaf Megaland, Netherlands*

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA*

Aug 15: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ*

Aug 18: PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA*

Aug 21: Boston Fenway Park, MA*

Aug 24: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL*

Sep 03: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Sep 09: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Sep 17: Leicester Victoria Park, UK

Oct 01: Dana Point Ohana Fest, CA#

* with Guns N' Roses

# with Foo Fighters