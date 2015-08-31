Chrissie Hynde in rape controversy

Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde has caused controversy by suggesting women can be at fault for some rapes.

She’s discussed her opinions after she revealed her own experience of being the victim of sex attacks.

Writing in her autobiography Reckless, the 63-year-old told how she’d been been kidnapped by members of a motorcycle gang while under the influence of drugs at the age of 21, and forced to perform sex acts.

Hynde tells the Sunday Times: “Technically speaking, this was all my doing and I take full responsibility.

“If I’m walking around in my underwear and I’m drunk, who else’s fault can it be?

“If I’m very modestly dressed and I’m keeping to myself, and someone attacks me, then I’d say that’s his fault. But if I’m being very lairy, putting it about and being provocative, then you’re enticing someone who’s unhinged. Don’t do that. That’s just common sense.”

She adds: “I don’t think I’m saying anything controversial, am I?”

But Victim Support have criticised Hynde’s comments. Director Lucy Hastings tells the BBC: “Victims of sexual violence should never feel, or be made to feel, that they were responsible for the crime they have suffered – regardless of factors which may have made them particularly vulnerable.

“They should not blame themselves, or be blamed, for failing to prevent an attack. Often they will have been targeted by predatory offenders who are responsible for their actions.”

The BBC reports that, while some social media comments took issue with Hynde’s words, others expressed sympathy for her position as a victim. Guardian journalist Hadley Freeman tweeted: “Imagine blaming yourself for something so awful for so long.”