We're premiering the new video from the beardy metalcore mob from oop norf.

Sworn To Oath have been steadily making a name for themselves in recent years and now their debut album Pillars (reviewed in the latest issue of Hammer) has been unleashed on Transcend Music for the beatdown-loving masses. At times you can hear elements of Killswitch while at others you can hear Bring Me The Horizon, and the video above really showcases what the band are capable of.

Order Pillars from iTunes here.