The dirge-heavy stoner metallers Mars Red Sky have created this trippy video for new 'un Join The Race and we're premiering it right now – just what you need on a Thursday morning.

Having made waves in the European stoner scene since their 2011 debut album, the French groove-bearers are masters of hotboxing your mind with their infectious riffs and unique vocal melodies.

And if you’re in London on 25th September, Mars Red Sky are hitting up The Black Heart in Camden. Details below: