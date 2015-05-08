Powerwolf stream new single Army Of The Night

Taken from their upcoming album Blessed & Possessed, to be released on Napalm Records, German power metallers Powerwolf have unveiled new track Army Of The Night.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, the band that Army Of The Night “is one of the many songs of Blessed & Possessed we can’t wait to perform live.”

Talking about the first time Powerwolf played the song during songwriting, they say the energy and dynamics “literally blew us away and we felt like this is going to be a must-play.

“While many of the songs on Blessed & Possessed are very detailed and elaborated, this one is probably one of straightest and most compact Powerwolf songs to date.”

Blessed & Possessed is out this July via Napalm Records.

They play London’s Islington O2 Academy on 9th September.