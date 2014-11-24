Powerman 5000 escape hotel fire drama

Powerman 5000 suffered from smoke inhalation after a blaze broke out in frontman Spider One's hotel room when an air conditioning unit began "shooting out flames."

The band were relaxing before a planned gig in Marietta, Georgia, USA at the weekend when the fire broke out and led to the Radisson hotel being evacuated.

That night’s gig went ahead and the band say the rest of their US tour will not be affected.

Guitarist Nick Quijano tells Blabbermouth: “We checked into our rooms to relax before our show at 120 Tavern and Spider One went to turn off his air conditioner unit in his room when an electrical fire broke out within the unit, shooting large flames across the room and filling the entire 10th floor with smoke.

“To make matters worse, the alarm and sprinkler system in the hotel was defective and didn’t go off to warn anyone in the hotel of the fire. We had to run down the hall and yell to all the other inhabitants to get them to clear the floor and get to safety.

“Other than some smoke inhalation, we are all okay and will still be playing the show tonight at 120 Tavern and continuing our tour through the USA with American Head Charge.”

Powerman 5000 released their latest album Builders Of The Future in May.