Potty mouths Buckcherry take on the censors

Buckcherry are to release a provocatively-titled EP of new material next month.

The California rockers will unveil the radio unfriendly Fuck EP on Monday, August 18 – with each of the six tracks featuring the four-letter word in the title.

It includes a cover version of Icona Pop’s I Love It, which Buckcherry have renamed Say Fuck It.

The EP is the band’s first release since 2013’s album Confessions.

Singer Josh Todd says:”I’m a huge fan of EPs and I had a lot of them when I was a kid, so it’s going to be fun to put this one out. It’s nasty and it’s raw and it’s quintessential Buckcherry.

“It was a lot of fun writing it and it was great to do this EP for me after doing Confessions, because Confessions was so heavy and deep and this EP is just reckless and fun. It’s probably one of my most fun little projects to do.”

Fuck tracklist