Phantom 5 stream They Won't Come Back

Supergroup Phantom 5 have made their track They Won’t Come Back available to stream.

It’s taken from their upcoming self-titled debut album, released on May 13 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Phantom 5 – formerly known as Supremacy – features former Bonfire singer Claus Lessmann and ex-Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz, along with guitarists Michael Voss and Robby Boebel and drummer Axel Kruse.

Lessmann says: “I am very proud of being part of a very fine piece of melodic rock and I hope that many people will like and love it the same way we do.

“Everything came together very naturally and I had the feeling that our flow of creativity never seemed to run dry, just like it should be.

“After the more than painful situation with Bonfire, it was exactly the right thing, at the right time to do for me and it just felt and feels so damn right.”

Phantom 5 can be pre-ordered now via Amazon and iTunes.

