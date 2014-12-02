Peter Criss not a fan of album format

Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss says he is toying with the idea of releasing his next batch of music as standalone singles.

Criss says releasing an album in the modern age “isn’t fair for the artist”. He adds he has been working on new material that is “heavier” than his previous solo work, but he is not keen on putting it all out at once.

And while he stops short of agreeing with Kiss bassist Gene Simmons’ assessment that “rock is dead,” Criss admits the game has changed for musicians.

He tells Eddie Trunk: “I’ve been sitting on a record. I’d done this thing five years ago and I’m still messing with it. I’m not done, because I don’t wanna rush it.

“The sad thing is, you put music out today, and you download it immediately.

“Rock ‘n’ roll is not dead — I don’t wanna hear that. It’s far from dead. But it’s just not maybe doing what it used to do.

“So I’m gonna release, probably, singles again. Like a 45, with two songs instead of putting out 13. Because it just isn’t fair for the artist — you put out your songs, you download it and there’s really nothing going on.”

He adds that he has been working with Rob Zombie guitarist John 5, but gave no details of when he might release new music.

He says: “I’m constantly putting time into it. I want it to be heavier than I’ve usually done my stuff.”