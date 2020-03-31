Personalise your own Motorhead t-shirt - and create the ultimate playlist

Motorhead have launched their Umlaut Your Name graphics generator – and the finished results can even be printed on a t-shirt.

A message on the band’s social media channels says: “UMLÄUT YOUR NAME! Get your personalised Motorhead artwork to share or have it printed on a limited edition t-shirt.

“Follow the instructions to add your name to the iconic Warpig design – a must have for all Motorfans!”

You can then order the t-shirt in S, M, L, XL, 2XL or 3XL for £25.

Motorhead have also launched the Louder Than Everyone Else playlist, which encourages fans to “top the decibel leaderboard.”

The project has been created in conjunction with Spotify, with fans asked to select their 10 favourite Motorhead tracks. The results will be collated and show exactly how loud your playlist is compared to others.

So, "Get ready to turn up the volume, destroy some speakers and kill your neighbours’ lawns.”

What are you waiting for? Go ahead and create some Motorhead mayhem!