Pearl wouldn't go back to Ratt

Former Love/Hate and current Quiet Riot singer Jizzy Pearl says he has no intention of returning to Ratt even if he's asked.

Original vocalist Stephen Pearcy last month quit the band for what he’s insisted is the final time, although he voiced hopes he could still appear on their next album.

That’s given rise to the potential of Ratt asking Pearl to return to the role he played from 1998 to 2006 – but he’s stated he wouldn’t be interested even if he was asked.

Pearl tells Blairing Out: “I’ve decided that I want music to not have any more drama, no fighting and no stupidity. I’m going to stay where I’m at. No more kids’ stuff; no more drama. That’s over.”

He brought the curtain down on Love/Hate I’m March after a fight over the name with guitarist Jon E Love. He announced the move in December, around the time he was offered the position with Quiet Riot.

“It’s nice to have your own legacy, so when you come into something that’s established you have your own identity,” says Pearl. “You don’t come over as an impersonator or a surrogate or something like that. You have something to bring to the table.”

The singer admits he wasn’t able to get his teeth fully into the material he’s already recorded – but that will change in the future. “I didn’t have a whole lot of chance to digest them, so I was on a wing and a prayer. I just recently heard them and they sound great. I’m happy.”

Asked about next time he says: “I’m going to take over. I’m going it all. I hope to contribute a lot.”

Quiet Riot are the subject of documentary movie Well Now You’re Here, There’s No Way Back, due for general release in the coming months.

Blairing Out: Jizzy Pearl