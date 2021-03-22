Paul Stanley says he "doesn't really see a reason" for Kiss to release new music

Paul Stanley has said that he doesn't "really see a reason" for Kiss to release any music before they complete their farewell tour.

The most recent Kiss album Monster was released in 2012, and Stanley has just dropped Now And Then, the debut album from his side project Soul Station. Speaking to USA Today, he said that new Kiss material was looking unlikely.

“I don’t really see a reason for it, to be quite honest," he said. "For the most part, when classic bands put out new albums, they’re looked at and listened to and thrown away because they don’t have the gravitas, they don’t have the age that comes with something being a time capsule or being attached to a certain period of your life.

“I’m not alone in that. When you see any classic bands on TV or if there’s a concert video, turn off the sound and I’ll tell you every time they’re playing a new song because the audience sits down.

“So it’s odd to me that people always want you to do a new album, but then they go, ‘That’s great. Now play your hits.’ So honestly, at this point, there isn’t a real reward in it. There’s much more of a reward in changing lanes — I’m still going forward.”

He added: “But in terms of recording more Kiss material, I kind of go, ‘Why?’ I thought Modern Day Delilah or Hell Or Hallelujah were as good as anything I’ve written and as good as anything we recorded, but understandably, it’s like new wine. It just hasn’t aged. So I’d rather not try to roll a stone up the hill.”

Stanley's comments came after his bandmate Gene Simmons blamed "young fans" for the "death of rock". Simmons' comments prompted Alice Cooper to respond and disagree in an interview with NME, saying that a new generation of rock fans are on the way:

“Gene Simmons – I would like him to do my taxes because he’s a businessman and that’s valid, but I guarantee you right now that in London somewhere, in garages, they’re learning Aerosmith and Guns ‘N’ Roses,” he said to NME.

“There’s a bunch of 18-year-kids in there with guitars and drums and they’re learning hard rock. It’s the same with the United States: there’s all these young bands that want to resurge that whole area of hard rock.”