Paul Di'Anno previews Iron Maiden tribute

Original Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di’Anno has released the audio from a new version of the band’s Running Free, from the forthcoming tribute album Celebrating The Beast (The Evil That Men Do)

Di’Anno also contributes three other tracks to the album: Iron Maiden, Wrathchild and Phantom Of The Opera. Other musicians involved in the project include original Michael Schenker Group vocalist Gary Barden, current MSG singer Doogie White, and Grim Reaper and Lionsheart frontman Steve Grimmet.

Complete track listing_: _

Hallowed Be Thy Name - Doogie White 2. The Evil That Men Do - Doogie White 3. Can I Play With Madness - Steve Overland 4. Running Free - Paul Di’Anno 5. Two Minutes To Midnight - Steve Grimmett 6. Iron Maiden - Paul Di’Anno 7. Phantom Of The Opera - Paul Di’Anno 8. Run To The Hills - Steve Overland 9. Wrathchild - Paul Di’Anno 10. The Number Of The Beast - Steve Grimmett 11. The Trooper - Gary Barden

In September, Di’Anno released live clips of Running Free and Charlotte The Harlot to a somewhat mixed reception. Celebrating The Beast is released on January 23.