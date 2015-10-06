Trending

Butterfield work in 14-disc box set

Pack celebrates his work from 1965 until 1980

Paul Butterfield’s studio work from 1965 until 1980 is the subject of a 14-disc box set to be launched next month.

Complete Albums 1965-1980 includes 13 of his studio releases including titles by the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Paul Butterfield’s Better Days and solo records.

It’s completed with a live set from New York in January 1969, containing eight Blues Band tracks.

The set arrives via Rhino Records on November 6 (October 30 in North America) and it’s available for pre-order now.

Pack list

  1. The Paul Butterfield Blues Band
  2. East West
  3. The Resurrection Of Pigboy Crabshaw
  4. In My Own Dream
  5. Keep On Moving
  6. Live
  7. Live
  8. Sometimes I Just Feel Like Smilin’
  9. The Original Lost Elektra Sessions
  10. Paul Butterfield’s Better Days
  11. It All Comes Back
  12. Put It In Your Ear
  13. North South
  14. Live in White Lake, New York