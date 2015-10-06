Butterfield work in 14-disc box set

Paul Butterfield’s studio work from 1965 until 1980 is the subject of a 14-disc box set to be launched next month.
Complete Albums 1965-1980 includes 13 of his studio releases including titles by the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Paul Butterfield’s Better Days and solo records.
It’s completed with a live set from New York in January 1969, containing eight Blues Band tracks.
The set arrives via Rhino Records on November 6 (October 30 in North America) and it’s available for pre-order now.
Pack list
- The Paul Butterfield Blues Band
- East West
- The Resurrection Of Pigboy Crabshaw
- In My Own Dream
- Keep On Moving
- Live
- Live
- Sometimes I Just Feel Like Smilin’
- The Original Lost Elektra Sessions
- Paul Butterfield’s Better Days
- It All Comes Back
- Put It In Your Ear
- North South
- Live in White Lake, New York