Butterfield work in 14-disc box set

Paul Butterfield’s studio work from 1965 until 1980 is the subject of a 14-disc box set to be launched next month.

Complete Albums 1965-1980 includes 13 of his studio releases including titles by the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Paul Butterfield’s Better Days and solo records.

It’s completed with a live set from New York in January 1969, containing eight Blues Band tracks.

The set arrives via Rhino Records on November 6 (October 30 in North America) and it’s available for pre-order now.

Pack list