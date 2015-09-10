Parkway Drive made effort to scale back sound

Parkway Drive say they had to modify their sound on fifth album Ire.

It’s out on September 25, and frontman Winston McCall reveals if they had continued to play faster, heavier music, it would take away what makes the band tick.

He tells ToneDeaf: “The whole record, the whole idea of it was change. Early on we felt we had written four albums, which we really loved that were written to a very specific formula and with the same goals in mind: to be faster, heavier, harder the whole time.

“Once it came to making a new record, we felt if we go faster we are going to start creating noise that we don’t want to create – we are going to start losing aspects of the band that we love, we’ll lose the melody, I’m going to have to sing even lower and there’s going to be no humanity left.”

He continues: “We felt we had achieved what we wanted to achieve with that sound. We wanted to try doing other stuff with the same goals that we had originally when starting but using them in a different way.”

McCall reveals he doesn’t want to be pigeonholed as a metalcore outfit and instead wants the band to create their own identity.

He adds: “Being able to make this record hit certain tones that we haven’t hit before and go to certain places which didn’t rely on blunt force trauma to create was a massive thing for us.”

Parkway Drive will head out on a European tour in January, including four UK dates.

