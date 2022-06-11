Papa Roach don’t regret going independent for Ego Trip release

Papa Roach vocalist Jacoby Shaddix said the band had no regrets over releasing latest album Ego Trip via their own independent label.

They launched the record in April via New Noize, after preparing the way with five singles.

Shaddix told 94.5 The Buzz that the band had “learned a lot” over the years. “We’ve been surrounded with a lot of great people in this music business and kind of took the opportunity to soak in their knowledge,” he said.

“We figured, ‘Let’s go see if we can do this on our own terms this time around.’ So we took meetings and decided, ‘You know what? The best decision for us is to try this on our own.’

Thanks to the support of fans, he said, “it’s working out really well. It’s going really great for us. The album is out. People are picking it up. People are loving it.”

He added that Ego Trip had “something really special,” which helped. “We’ve had a lot of different eras creatively… there's something for each era. It’s super modern, but then it's got some of that old-school banger flair to it. I think we nailed it on this one.”

Speaking ahead of the album launch, Shaddix had said: “Now isn’t the time for comfort or conformity, but to be inspired and build something new. Something better, in order to channel something more.”

Papa Roach have a number of festival dates coming up, along with headlining the Rockzilla Tour alongside Falling In Reverse.